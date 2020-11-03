Reviewing Asana (NYSE:ASAN) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Asana (NYSE:ASAN) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alteryx and Asana’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx $417.91 million 19.36 $27.14 million $0.56 218.30 Asana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alteryx has higher revenue and earnings than Asana.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of Alteryx shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Alteryx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alteryx and Asana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx -5.66% 3.48% 1.10% Asana N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alteryx and Asana, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx 1 5 8 0 2.50 Asana 0 5 4 0 2.44

Alteryx currently has a consensus price target of $146.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.84%. Asana has a consensus price target of $27.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given Asana’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asana is more favorable than Alteryx.

Summary

Alteryx beats Asana on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications. The company also offers Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository; and Alteryx Community, which allow users to gain valuable insights in its platform. In addition, it provides technical support, instruction, and customer services. The company was formerly known as Alteryx, LLC and changed its name to Alteryx, Inc. in March 2011. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Asana

Asana, Inc. operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

