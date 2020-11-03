Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.58.

Shares of QSR opened at $51.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.73. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.45.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Carlos Alberto Sicupira sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,653,374.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 167,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,387,495.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 158,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $8,879,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,285.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,477,029 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 139.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

