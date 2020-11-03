ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ResMed from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $188.50.

RMD stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.79. ResMed has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.52, for a total value of $1,050,740.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,216,183.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $443,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,850,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,610 shares of company stock worth $4,312,642. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in ResMed by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in ResMed by 286.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

