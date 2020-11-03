Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Match Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Match Group in a report issued on Sunday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the technology company will earn $3.04 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTCH. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Match Group from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. TheStreet downgraded Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.79.

MTCH opened at $118.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.74. Match Group has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,992,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total value of $8,037,789.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock valued at $22,181,023. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

