Request Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Request has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $17.69 million and approximately $141,154.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinExchange, GOPAX and WazirX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00026478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.52 or 0.03835340 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00025558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00210193 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,966,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,966,001 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official website is request.network

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, GOPAX, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, KuCoin, Bitbns, Kyber Network, CoinPlace, CoinExchange, WazirX, DDEX, Koinex, Coineal, Huobi Global, COSS, Radar Relay and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

