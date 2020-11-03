Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Republic Services by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after purchasing an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Republic Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after purchasing an additional 514,494 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 8.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,149,000 after purchasing an additional 94,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.