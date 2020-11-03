Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Get Republic Bancorp alerts:

RBCAA stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. Republic Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.61.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.