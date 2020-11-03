Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $33.84 on Friday. Republic Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.05 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $707.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Republic Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 486.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 83.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

