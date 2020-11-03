Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Lifted to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Republic Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

Republic Bancorp stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.42. Republic Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $707.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.57. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 25.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the first quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 8.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Republic Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking products and services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, savings, time, and brokered and other certificates of deposits; and money market and individual retirement accounts.

