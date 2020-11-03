Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MARK. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Remark in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

MARK stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.93.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Remark will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Remark during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Remark in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Remark by 421,000.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Remark by 67.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 73,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Remark in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

