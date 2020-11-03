Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Regional Management in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of RM opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.38. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 26.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.38. Regional Management had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $52,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 499.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 21.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Regional Management by 4.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

