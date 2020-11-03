Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) Stock Holdings Increased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEAD. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its stake in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC raised its holdings in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 18,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Shares of LEAD opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.58. Reality Shares Divcon Leaders Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

