Raymond James Reiterates C$2.75 Price Target for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV)

Raymond James set a C$2.75 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$3.00 price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.94.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) alerts:

TSE:AAV opened at C$2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.98 and a twelve month high of C$2.94.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$33.34 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Company Profile

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (AAV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.