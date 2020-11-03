Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $83.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RJF. ValuEngine cut shares of Raymond James from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.14.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $78.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Raymond James by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

