Raymond James Lowers Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target to $170.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FIS. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.56.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $123.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,549.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 4,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $597,458.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 76.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,714,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $900,283,000 after buying an additional 2,914,473 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after buying an additional 1,766,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,611,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,713,750,000 after buying an additional 1,029,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 279.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,173,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $157,366,000 after buying an additional 864,632 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 36.5% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,200,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $429,088,000 after purchasing an additional 855,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

