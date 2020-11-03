Raymond James Boosts Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target to $12.00

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. JMP Securities raised shares of Redwood Trust from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.55.
Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.32. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
