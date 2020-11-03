Raymond James Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $81.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. CL King upped their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

NYSE BC opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

