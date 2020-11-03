Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $4.50 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RRC. MKM Partners upgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Range Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Range Resources from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.14.

RRC opened at $6.59 on Friday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 79.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,057,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 755,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Range Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 357,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 42,159 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Range Resources by 321.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 325,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $504,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

