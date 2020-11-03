Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Apache (NYSE:APA) Head to Head Survey

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Apache (NASDAQ:APA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apache has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Range Resources and Apache’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.83 billion 0.60 -$1.72 billion $0.40 16.48 Apache $6.41 billion 0.52 -$3.55 billion N/A N/A

Range Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apache.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Range Resources and Apache, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 6 12 4 0 1.91 Apache 0 0 1 0 3.00

Range Resources currently has a consensus target price of $6.14, indicating a potential downside of 6.80%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Apache.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Apache’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -79.81% -0.43% -0.17% Apache -154.17% -14.27% -2.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.2% of Apache shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Apache shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Range Resources beats Apache on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned and operated 1,272 net producing wells and approximately 833,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; and 409 net producing wells and approximately 105,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region. It markets and sells natural gas, and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, NGL distributors, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region. It also holds onshore assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. In addition, the company has an offshore exploration program in Suriname. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated proved reserves of 551 million barrels of crude oil, 186 million barrels of NGLs, and 1.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. Apache Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Houston, Texas.

