Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ra Medical Systems to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.19.

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of RMED opened at $0.18 on Friday. Ra Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. The company has a market cap of $12.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.15.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.21). Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 807.30% and a negative return on equity of 140.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ra Medical Systems will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ra Medical Systems stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Ra Medical Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.