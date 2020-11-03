Qualys (QLYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.12. Qualys has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $125.22.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $111,714.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,773.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,382 shares of company stock valued at $5,520,908 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

