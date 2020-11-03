QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,741 shares of company stock valued at $4,940,651. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM opened at $123.97 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $132.42. The firm has a market cap of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

