Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) & Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head to Head Analysis

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Qorvo has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solaredge Technologies has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Qorvo and Solaredge Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qorvo $3.24 billion 4.51 $334.33 million $5.71 22.41 Solaredge Technologies $1.43 billion 9.41 $146.55 million $2.90 92.32

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than Solaredge Technologies. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solaredge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.9% of Qorvo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Qorvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Solaredge Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qorvo and Solaredge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qorvo 0 2 17 0 2.89 Solaredge Technologies 1 9 6 0 2.31

Qorvo presently has a consensus target price of $143.82, indicating a potential upside of 12.41%. Solaredge Technologies has a consensus target price of $200.20, indicating a potential downside of 25.22%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than Solaredge Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Qorvo and Solaredge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qorvo 12.05% 16.10% 10.76% Solaredge Technologies 10.89% 20.76% 11.65%

Summary

Qorvo beats Solaredge Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc. develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services. It also provides integrated solutions that include switch-LNA modules, variable gain amplifiers, and integrated PA Doherty modules for massive multiple-input/multiple-output systems; RF products and compound semiconductor foundry services to defense primes and other global defense and aerospace customers; Wi-Fi customer premises equipment, including power amplifiers, switches, low noise amplifiers, and bulk acoustic wave filters; system-on-a-chip hardware, firmware, and application software for smart home applications; automotive RF connectivity products and metal oxide semiconductor based UWB chip and module system solutions; and power application controllers and programmable analog power ICs. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers, as well as through a network of sales representative firms and distributors. Qorvo, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform. The company's products are used in a range of solar market segments, such as residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations. It also provides pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services; and lithium-ion cells, batteries, and energy storage solutions for various industries, including energy storage systems, residential and commercial solar systems, uninterruptible power supplies, electric vehicles, aerospace, marine, and others. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

