PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $6,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 25.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $55,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $136,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PTC alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Griffin Securities raised shares of PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.47.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $145,429.08. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,035 shares of company stock worth $427,500. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC opened at $86.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 115.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $97.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.43. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers Creo, a suite of product design software that provides capabilities for design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, comprehensive virtual prototyping, and other design functions; Windchill, a product lifecycle management software; ThingWorx, which includes cloud-based tools that allow customers to connect products and devices to the cloud; and Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality experiences.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.