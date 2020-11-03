ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of PROS stock opened at $11.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $522.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.45. ProSight Global has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $207.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Equities analysts forecast that ProSight Global will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

