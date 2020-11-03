ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF makes up 0.7% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $608,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 146,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

NOBL opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.