Profile Utility Token (PUT) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

Profile Utility Token (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Profile Utility Token has a market cap of $112,608.39 and $9.00 worth of Profile Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Profile Utility Token has traded up 173.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Profile Utility Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allcoin, Coinrail, Coinnest and Bit-Z.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,436.85 or 0.99580621 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00033066 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00003591 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007404 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001119 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00116228 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Profile Utility Token Token Profile

Profile Utility Token (PUT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. Profile Utility Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,289,804 tokens. The Reddit community for Profile Utility Token is /r/Robin8Put . Profile Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Profile Utility Token’s official website is www.robin8put.org

Buying and Selling Profile Utility Token

Profile Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, LBank, Bit-Z, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Profile Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Profile Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Profile Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

