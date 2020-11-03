Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Oil (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Premier Oil PLC is engaged in oil and gas exploration, development and production. The Company’s operations are located in the North Sea, Asia, Pakistan, Mauritania and the Falkland Islands, while simultaneously developing assets in Mexico and Brazil. The Company is focused on developing high quality assets in parts of the world where they have a strategic or operational advantage. Premier’s strategy is to grow shareholder value by investing in high quality production and development opportunities while maintaining exposure to upside value from successful exploration within a strict capital discipline framework. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PMOIY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Premier Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Premier Oil in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMOIY opened at $0.21 on Friday. Premier Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $167.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.69.

Premier Oil Company Profile

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

