Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.10% from the stock’s previous close.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Get Premier alerts:

PINC opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.18. Premier has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.32 million. Premier had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 475.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $54,364.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,368.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Premier during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Premier in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.