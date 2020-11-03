Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.70.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $14.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 0.07. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.28). Equities research analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 66.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Postal Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Postal Realty Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

