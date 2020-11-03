Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $57.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.46%. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is 300.00%.

In other news, CIO Patrick Schafer acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 36,469 shares of company stock worth $45,407. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% during the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth $114,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.