Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

POR has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.11.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Shares of POR opened at $39.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.