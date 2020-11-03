Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PolarityTE, Inc. creates regenerative medicine and provides tissue engineering platform. It develops and obtains regulatory approval for technology which utilizes a patient’s own tissue substrates for regeneration of skin, bone, muscle, cartilage and nerves. The product pipeline comprises SkinTE, OsteoTE, AngioTE, MyoTE, CarteTE, AdiposeTE and NeuralTE. PolarityTE, Inc., formerly known as Majesco Entertainment Company, is headquatered in Salt lake City, Utah. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PTE. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Polarityte in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.96.

Shares of Polarityte stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. Polarityte has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a market cap of $37.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative net margin of 1,152.56% and a negative return on equity of 179.96%. The business had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polarityte will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polarityte news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $31,652.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,187.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock worth $56,506. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polarityte during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,884,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Polarityte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Polarityte by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 135,155 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Polarityte by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 196,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 115,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

