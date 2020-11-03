Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $208.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

