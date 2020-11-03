Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is an owner, operator and developer of resorts primarily in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall Jamaica, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta and Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is based in Faifax, United States. “

PLYA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $532.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of December 12, 2019, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts comprising 8,690 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

