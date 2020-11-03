Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plantronics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sidoti raised Plantronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Plantronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Plantronics alerts:

PLT opened at $21.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $891.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.91. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $410.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the first quarter worth $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Plantronics during the second quarter worth $78,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.