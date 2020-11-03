Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) and Future Fintech Group (NYSE:FTFT) Head to Head Comparison

Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) and Planet Green (NYSE:PLAG) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Future Fintech Group has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Green has a beta of -0.37, indicating that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Future Fintech Group and Planet Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Future Fintech Group 11,143.84% N/A -32.17% Planet Green 73.02% -30.50% -24.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Future Fintech Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Planet Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Future Fintech Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Planet Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Future Fintech Group and Planet Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Future Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Green 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Future Fintech Group and Planet Green’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Future Fintech Group $950,000.00 86.13 -$25.23 million N/A N/A Planet Green $4.11 million 5.02 $2.95 million N/A N/A

Planet Green has higher revenue and earnings than Future Fintech Group.

Summary

Planet Green beats Future Fintech Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Future Fintech Group Company Profile

Future FinTech Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose. The company also provides specialty fruit juices, such as kiwi, mulberry, turnjujube, and pomegranate juice, as well as apple spice, kiwifruit seeds, and fresh kiwifruit; and sells IB-LIVE products online and offline. In addition, it offers business incubation and acceleration services for block chain companies. The company sells its products directly to end-users, as well as hotels, supermarkets, and other outlets; through trade Websites; and indirectly through distributors. Future FinTech Group Inc. also exports its products to Asia, North America, Europe, Russia, and the Middle East. The company was formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, Inc. and changed its name to Future FinTech Group Inc. in June 2017. Future FinTech Group Inc. is headquartered in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

Planet Green Company Profile

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses. The company sells its products directly to supermarket chains, mass merchandisers, wholesalers, restaurants, and others, as well as to third-party distributors and online. The company was formerly known as American Lorain Corporation and changed its name to Planet Green Holdings Corp. in September 2018. Planet Green Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

