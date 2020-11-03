Pizza (PIZZA) Price Down 13.2% This Week

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Pizza has a total market cap of $477,151.68 and $28,248.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza token can now be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00022489 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pizza Token Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,696,128 tokens. Pizza’s official website is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin

