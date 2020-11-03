Pivotal Research Raises Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $64.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $59.75 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.81. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $698,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $63,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $2,359,137. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.