Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, National Securities raised Pitney Bowes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.10. Pitney Bowes has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The company has a market cap of $889.64 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 3.00.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pitney Bowes news, Director Linda S. Sanford acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $39,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,011.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pitney Bowes by 16.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 2.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,812,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,112,000 after buying an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,115,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after buying an additional 426,185 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 115.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,957,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after buying an additional 1,582,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 6.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,402,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 151,298 shares during the period. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides products and services for domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and cross-border e-commerce transactions.

