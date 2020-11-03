Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Shares of PIPR opened at $81.51 on Tuesday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $87.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.01.

Piper Sandler Companies (NASDAQ:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $1.04.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

