Piper Sandler Boosts Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Price Target to $41.00

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Vocera Communications from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

NYSE VCRA opened at $32.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. Vocera Communications has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.55 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,021 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,051.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $428,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,044 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 47.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,963,000 after acquiring an additional 58,703 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Vocera Communications by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Vocera Communications by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 58,967 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $471,000.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

