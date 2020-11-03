Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners raised Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $36.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

PINS stock opened at $58.38 on Monday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 61,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $3,251,024.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,024.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,304,052 shares of company stock valued at $165,618,710.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 90.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter valued at $686,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth $258,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

