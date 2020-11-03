Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Pinterest from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $58.38 on Monday. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $68.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,896.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,304,052 shares of company stock valued at $165,618,710.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $5,931,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $512,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $5,826,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pinterest by 32.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,484 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

