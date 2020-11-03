Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) is Chubb Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Chubb Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,262 shares during the period. Phreesia accounts for about 8.7% of Chubb Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chubb Ltd’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 636,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 978,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,675,000 after acquiring an additional 627,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,486,000 after acquiring an additional 623,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 498,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,726,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,978 shares of company stock worth $1,409,008 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

PHR stock opened at $36.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $39.31.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.23 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 13.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

