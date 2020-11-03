PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $132.64 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $134.39. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.51.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $699,557.43. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

