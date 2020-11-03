Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Short Interest Up 25.0% in October

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.1 days. Currently, 14.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Penumbra currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total value of $1,857,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.07, for a total value of $472,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,417. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Penumbra by 236.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PEN opened at $248.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a fifty-two week low of $121.80 and a fifty-two week high of $277.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 855.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

