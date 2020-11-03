Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNR. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter worth $701,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 20,434 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 93.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 107,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 51,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 15.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 678,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,063,000 after buying an additional 92,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PNR stock opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Pentair plc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $52.87.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $799.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

