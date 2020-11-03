PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PFLT. BidaskClub lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.76. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.14%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 189,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.