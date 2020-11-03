Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Penn Virginia in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Penn Virginia alerts:

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $7.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $117.46 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 3.79.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 715,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Penn Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.